Govt proposes forensic audit of Bushra Bibi’s video

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has proposed a forensic audit of an alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Speaking to the Geo programme Naya Pakistan, he said the forensic audit of the audio should be conducted by a third party. If the government conducted it, the PTI would accuse it of fraud. He said after all requirements were completed, Imran Khan should be tried for treason under Article 6.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the audio was fake. In a tweet, he said, “Many such fake audios have been exposed.” Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, media adviser to Imran Khan, said the government was trying to mislead the people through the audio. “It is trying to create a storm in a teacup through the audio but it would fail to malign Imran Khan,” he added.