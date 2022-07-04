Govt proposes forensic audit of Bushra Bibi’s video

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has proposed a forensic audit of an alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.
Speaking to the Geo programme Naya Pakistan, he said the forensic audit of the audio should be conducted by a third party. If the government conducted it, the PTI would accuse it of fraud. He said after all requirements were completed, Imran Khan should be tried for treason under Article 6.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the audio was fake. In a tweet, he said, “Many such fake audios have been exposed.” Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, media adviser to Imran Khan, said the government was trying to mislead the people through the audio. “It is trying to create a storm in a teacup through the audio but it would fail to malign Imran Khan,” he added.
WANA: Four persons were injured when a truck fell into a ravine in South Waziristan tribal district. Local sources...
FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the appointment of the army chief will be...
ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been convened on July 5 .The...
ISLAMABAD: Amid Kabul’s decision to increase the coal prices from $90 per tonne to $200 per tonne, Pakistan has...
LONDON: British-Pakistani businessman and property developer Aneel Mussarat has won the defamation case against...
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank a day...
Comments