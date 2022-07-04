Rachel Stevens ‘overwhelmed' by fan support in heartfelt message

Rachel Stevens has thanked fans for their support after her marriage ended with husband Alex Bourne.

The Former S Club 7 star, 44, thanked her social media fans on Monday for their thoughtful messages during the difficult time.

On her Instagram stories, she penned: 'I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your lovely messages of love and support. It means so much.'

The singer let her fans know of the sad news via social media on Friday. She wrote: 'I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

'While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

'I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.'

The couple were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month.

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, married at Claridge's in London in 2009.