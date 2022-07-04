Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued dire warning about ‘quitting PR deals’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to ‘stop new PR deals’ if they intend to “make right” with the Firm.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl, in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There, she was quoted saying, "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media.”

“So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted,” Ms Nicholl added.

"If there's going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships, and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals."