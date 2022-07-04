Prince Harry accused of being 'utterly obsessed' with Meghan Markle

Experts and royal commentators fear Prince Harry has developed more of an infatuation with Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Ingrid Seward.

According to a report by The Sun she spoke of Prince Harry's alleged infatuation and obsession with Meghan Markle in a recent admission.



She started off by saying, "I don’t like her for it, but I do admire her for being able to pack so much into such a short time."

"Harry is totally mesmerised by her; he would follow her to the ends of the earth, that’s my feeling."

before concluding she even branded the Duke of Sussex as being 'obsessed' with the mother-of-two.