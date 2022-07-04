Amber Heard's attorney draws criticism as Depp's lawyer Camille receieves accolades

Days after Johnny Depp won the legal battle against Amber Heard's the former couple's lawyers continue to make headlines.

While Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has become a star and got promotion for helping the actor win defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard's attorney has been is being criticised for one reason or the other since the verdict came out.

Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft was accused of 'gaslighting' the public over her client's defamation case defeat .

She is currently being targeted for her argument that even if johnny depp proved the falsity that he abused Heard, if she believed that she was abused then there was no malice."

Her argument was called insanely absurd, ridiculous and stupid online.

A British body language expert went to attack the lawyer for representing the Aquaman actress in the court.

Jesus Enrique Rosas said,"I think insane, absurd and ridiculous was taking Amber as a client in the first place.