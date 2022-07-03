Experts wonder what Prince Harry, Meghan have for next Oprah show: ‘What else?’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set off royal rumour mills about a second round with Oprah Winfrey after they were spotted at the host’s house last week, however, one expert remains confused what the Sussexes could have in store next.

Talking to The Morning Show recently, royal expert Dylan Howard highlighted the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already revealed almost everything in their first sit-down with Oprah in 2021.

He asked: “The question is, without that royal connection, how interested are people going to be in Harry and Meghan the brand. One has to wonder what is it they're going to say? That they were ostracised at the Jubilee?”

“They've already told (Oprah) about Megxit, they've done their struggle about being accepted by the institution that is the monarchy. They've done their mental struggle; they've done the allegations of racism towards Meghan and their children. What else are they going to do?” Dyla further pressed.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously put the British royal family on blast during their last chat with Oprah in 2021, in which they levelled racism allegations against the family, as well as said that the firm drove Meghan to severe mental health issues.



