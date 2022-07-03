 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Diana's brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness

Princess Diana's brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness

By Web Desk
July 03, 2022
Princess Dianas brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness

Thousands of people paid tribute to Princess Diana on her birthday.

A day before her birthday, Diana's brother shared a picture from Diana Process of Wales Memorial Walk in London.

Princess Dianas brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness

Spencer said he found himself "inadvertently on this walk today."

“Poignant” is the word, I guess - particularly on the day before Diana’s birthday," he wrote.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1996. 