Princess Diana's brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness

Thousands of people paid tribute to Princess Diana on her birthday.
A day before her birthday, Diana's brother shared a picture from Diana Process of Wales Memorial Walk in London.
Spencer said he found himself "inadvertently on this walk today."
“Poignant” is the word, I guess - particularly on the day before Diana’s birthday," he wrote.
Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1996.
'Baywatch' actress revealed that they wanted to get married in Italy earlier'
Character actor Joe Turkel bids goodbye at the age of 94
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander apologizes to Lynne Spears for breaking past non-disclosure agreements
During their six-weeks trial that ended on June 1, the couple accused each other of abusive behaviour in their marriage
Tom Cruise’s ladylove Hayley Atwell has moved on with music composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Victoria Beckham on why she is strict about her eating habits