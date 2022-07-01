Prince Harry's friends should back him up: 'now would be the moment'

FileFootage

Prince Harry's friends need to step in and support the Duke of Sussex as he was lonely after the fall-out from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, said a royal expert.



Meghan Markle received support from her friends in the US - including actor Janina Gavanker and breakfast show host Gayle King, but the Duke of Sussex was seemingly could-shouldered by the members of Britain’s royal family.

In her column for news.com.au., a royal expert Daniela Elser claimed, “All of the loudest voices are people from Meghan's side of the aisle.”

“Maybe this is down to Harry's friends being seasoned hands at royal mateship, knowing that integral to keeping the role is keeping vehemently schtum around the media and simply adopting a batten-down-the-hatches, ride-out-the-storm approach," she pondered.

"Surely now would be the moment for a well-placed Eton chum or two (with permission, mind) to offer up a sympathetic interview or a quote here and there to help Brits understand what the formerly beloved British son is going through right now,” Ms Elser continued.

"And yet clearly, either Harry does not want to call on his British besties or does not see the need,” she added.