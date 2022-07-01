Shakira, Gerard Pique hand over kids’ custody matter to lawyers

File Footage

Shakira and her ex Gerard Pique continued to fight for their children's custody as they have handed over the matter to two law firms in hopes of settling the issue.



The Waka Waka hit-maker wants to take her kids, Sasha and Milan, to Miami with the footballer given the visiting rights as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

However, the sports star is keen on keeping the children in Barcelona as he does not want the boys to be put into a new environment after recently going through their parents’ separation.

Now, the lawyers of Shakira and Pique will try to find a middle ground that both parties will agree upon, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Earlier this month, Shakira issued an official statement that she and the Barcelona star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

It was also reported by EsDiario that the couple called it quits due to monetary reasons as ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira's sister claimed that the singer denied to give money to Pique.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” Roberto Garcia told the outlet. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."











