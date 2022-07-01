Nupur Sharma should apologise over her remarks: Indian Supreme Court

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court on Friday said that BJP leader Nupur Sharma should “apologise to the whole country” for igniting tension with her comments on Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The top court made the remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by the BJP member seeking the transfer of the multiple FIRs filed against her across the country to New Delhi, citing threats.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country, this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," stated the judges, according to NDTV.

Sharma’s remarks have triggered a strong reaction from across the world, sparking protests in India in which several people lost their lives and heightened the rifts between Hindus and Muslims.

"We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," said Justice Surya Kant.



During the course of the hearing, the BJP leader’s lawyer said she had not used her name on the petition because of the threats.

"She faces threats or she has become a security threat," the judges stated and snubbed Nupur Sharma's argument on "equal treatment" and "no discrimination".

The SC said that her comments showed her "obstinate and arrogant” character.

"So what if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?"

At this, her lawyer said Nupur Sharma had only responded to a question by the anchor during a TV debate.

"There should have been a case against the host then," said the court.

"She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist when she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society."