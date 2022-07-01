Alexandra Daddario weds producer Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario tied the knot with film producer Andrew Form , according to reports.

In wedding picture published by Vogue, the blue-eyed bride fashioned a Dianelle Frankel gown at the wedding.

While the The Purge producer, and Baywatch star, originally planned to marry in Italy, their plans changed when the 36-year-old actress was cast as an actor in Louisiana.

Shedding light on why they changed the wedding destination, the actor sais, “I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans."

She further added, “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans”.