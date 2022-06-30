Will Prince Harry and Meghan accept 'big pay deal' to share their Jubilee moments?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in news about an alleged "big pay deal" to share family moments since they returned from the UK to their Montecito home.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently reunited with their royal relatives at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



Neil Sean, a royal expert, has suggested that since the festivities to celebrate the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, the couple have been offered TV deals. Speaking in a recent episode on his YouTube channel, he claimed: “All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

“American networks are very keen on sitting down with the Sussexes to get their take on what has been spectacular years. I've been told that Australian TV too is particularly interested in all the mainstream media now, he added.

“When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan,” he added.

In a set of polls, Express.co.uk asked whether Meghan and Harry should accept deals for interviews on the Jubilee and if they should speak of family moments. A total of 9,142 people cast their votes with the overwhelming response being “no”, they should not accept a “big pay deal” for Jubilee interviews.

However, three percent (316 people) said “yes” they should accept a deal, while just one percent (62 people) said they did not know.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, whereby they discussed their decision to quit as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan's recent activity has sparked fears of a second tell-all interview as Archie and Lili's parents were reportedly seen visiting the American TV host on Saturday.

