Princess Eugenie’s surprising royal wedding ban revealed: Details

file footage

Princess Eugenie reportedly had a surprising ban put in place for her royal guests at her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, reported Hello magazine.



Although royal weddings are known to have special instructions or quirks, Princess Eugenie’s wedding took the cake for what seems to be the most meaningful ban; according to reports, the royal wanted her wedding to be environmentally friendly!

Talking to Vogue just before her wedding in 2018, Eugenie revealed: “My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

To ensure the same at her wedding, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank asked their guests to avoid throwing confetti as the couple would exit St George’s Chapel in an effort to reduce nonbiodegradable trash.

Eugenie and Brooksbank then enjoyed an environmentally friendly wedding reception at her father Prince Andrew’s home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, where the party was said to be straw-free and included food with little or no packaging.

The princess’ older sister Princess Beatrice tied the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was also an eco-friendly bride, with not only a borrowed wedding dress but also recycled heels and the Queen’s tiara.