 
close
Tuesday June 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Selena Gomez steals the spotlight with her glamorous look at series premiere

Selena Gomez starrer season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' series will be released on Hulu and Disney + on 28th June 2022

By Web Desk
June 28, 2022

File Footage 

Selena Gomez dropped jaws as she glammed in a gorgeous shimmery dress at Only Murders in the Building season 2 series premiere .

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum looked drop dead gorgeous as she walked down the red carpet in a shimmery gown with a thigh high slit.

The singer – actor flaunted her legs in the body fitted Michael Kors Collection dress at the Los Angeles premiere.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The 29-year-old star had her beautiful brunette hair styled in a half up, half down 'do while she opted for a smoky shade of eye shadow with glossy lips.

Gomez accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and stylish silver high heels. The actor painted her nails purple to give a slightly edgy look to herself.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She was joined by her co-stars in the comedy mystery series, Steve Martin and Martin Short at the event.

The series will be released on Hulu and Disney + on 28th June 2022.