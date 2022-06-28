Selena Gomez steals the spotlight with her glamorous look at series premiere

Selena Gomez dropped jaws as she glammed in a gorgeous shimmery dress at Only Murders in the Building season 2 series premiere .
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum looked drop dead gorgeous as she walked down the red carpet in a shimmery gown with a thigh high slit.
The singer – actor flaunted her legs in the body fitted Michael Kors Collection dress at the Los Angeles premiere.
The 29-year-old star had her beautiful brunette hair styled in a half up, half down 'do while she opted for a smoky shade of eye shadow with glossy lips.
Gomez accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and stylish silver high heels. The actor painted her nails purple to give a slightly edgy look to herself.
She was joined by her co-stars in the comedy mystery series, Steve Martin and Martin Short at the event.
The series will be released on Hulu and Disney + on 28th June 2022.
