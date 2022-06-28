Kate Middleton, Prince William 'self-protective' pose shows like-mindedness: Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William similar gestures say a lot about their personality, says body language expert.

In a conversation with The Sun, Judi James reveals how the Duchess of Cambridge has changed a very 'uncomfortable' Duke after marriage.

The expert told the Sun: "In the years before he met Kate, William was often seen performing what is known as the fig-leaf pose, with his hands clasped in front of his torso at roughly the same place as a fig leaf would sit on a classical nude statue.

“The gesture is a self-protective barrier ritual that tends to be adopted when a guy feels uncomfortable, shy or defensive."

And she continued: "It made William look bashful and suggested he felt awkward in front of the press cameras.

“Marriage and fatherhood seem to have developed William’s social confidence but he still has his fig leaf moments during public visits."

In order to strike an identical position with her husband, Kate makes William less 'barriered'.

The expert explained: "Mirroring signals like-minded thinking and in Kate’s case the way she mimics his pose and makes it look much more elegant and less anxious - helps to make William look less defensive or barriered by proxy.”

Ms James added: "It’s a sign of empathy as well as love and the frequent, subliminal mirroring traits the Cambridge’s use are a subtle but powerful sign of their closeness as partners and strong, like-minded bonds as future monarchs."