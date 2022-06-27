Alia Bhatt is expecting first baby with hubby Ranbir Kapoor: Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are over the moon as they are expecting their first child after two months of marriage.
On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star turned to Instagram and shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed and undergoing sonography.
In the photo, the Rockstar actor could be seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the scan in happy mood.
Sharing the adorable post, the Gully Boy actress captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon."
In no time, good wishes and blessings have begun pouring in from family, friends and fans from all over the world.
Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.”
Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting.”
Alia’s mum Soni Razdan also reacted to the news, saying, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”
To note, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
