Cristiano Ronaldo spends night out in Ibiza with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez stepped out in Ibiza, Spain for a loved-up date night on Saturday.

As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the lovebirds looked gorgeous as they left onlookers jaw-dropped while arriving at a nightclub.

The 37-year-old footballer looked dapper in a bright blue blazer which he paired with matching trousers.

The Manchester United star rocked layers of silver chains as he put on a cosy display with his ladylove.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, sent the temperature soaring in a body-hugging green dress.

The model also wore a sparkly silver necklace and bracelet.

The outlet reported that the couple appeared smitten as they kept on hugging while dancing the night away.

The sighting came months after the couple announced the devastating news of their son’s death.