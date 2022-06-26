Megan Thee Stallion unveils expletive-laden reaction on anti-abortion ruling

Megan The Stallion sent an expletive-laden message to the US Supreme Court after it overturned the Roe V Wade ruling to make abortion illegal.

During her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England, the rapper added, “You know I wouldn't be me if I didn't say something about these stupid-(expletive) men.”

“Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all. The hot girls and hot boys do not support this (expletive),” she added.

“My body, my (expletive) choice!” the rapper added.

Meanwhile, other stars have also condemned the court’s ruling including Olivia Rodrigo during her performance at the mega event on June 25.

Dedicating the song by Lily Allen F--- You to the five SC justices, Rodrigo said, “I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a (expletive) about freedom.”

She also expressed being "devastated and terrified" by the ruling. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo added.