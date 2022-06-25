Bella Hadid sends temperature soaring as she rocks pink bustier dress: pics

Bella Hadid left the onlookers jaw-dropped with her sizzling attire as she arrived at a lunch party in West Hollywood in a gorgeous pink bustier dress.
The supermodel was papped turning heads with her slinky asymmetrical outfit as she joined her father Mohamed Hadid and model Lori Harvey on Friday.
Putting her long legs on display, Bella rocked strappy black heels and carried a matching chic shoulder bag.
The 25-year-old model looked classy as she completed her look with silver chunky earrings and multiple stylish rings.
The runway sensation toed her hair in a ponytail and let her thick bangs cover her forehead as the nude lipstick and hint of eyeliner made her look glamorous.
The model and her famous realtor dad were supporting Kin Euphorics - the non-alcoholic beverage. Bella co-founded the label along with her partner Jen Batchelor.
Kate Middleton reportedly has two signature moves for when she is out with husband Prince William
Prince William was reportedly left ‘disgusted’ by Meghan Markle’s ‘damaging’ attack on his wife Kate...
Prince Charles is working to ‘rebrand’ the Royal Family in an effort to ensure its survival in the modern world
Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, will be bound by a royal marriage rule due to his position in the line...
Katie Price looked drop-dead gorgeous in a navy bridesmaid dress at her sister Sophie's wedding
Arooj Aftab sets the internet on fire with her recent social media snaps with Bollywood singer Badshah