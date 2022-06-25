Bella Hadid sends temperature soaring as she rocks pink bustier dress: pics

Bella Hadid left the onlookers jaw-dropped with her sizzling attire as she arrived at a lunch party in West Hollywood in a gorgeous pink bustier dress.

The supermodel was papped turning heads with her slinky asymmetrical outfit as she joined her father Mohamed Hadid and model Lori Harvey on Friday.

Putting her long legs on display, Bella rocked strappy black heels and carried a matching chic shoulder bag.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The 25-year-old model looked classy as she completed her look with silver chunky earrings and multiple stylish rings.

The runway sensation toed her hair in a ponytail and let her thick bangs cover her forehead as the nude lipstick and hint of eyeliner made her look glamorous.

The model and her famous realtor dad were supporting Kin Euphorics - the non-alcoholic beverage. Bella co-founded the label along with her partner Jen Batchelor.