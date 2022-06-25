Kim Kardashian calls Supreme Court ruling on abortion scary and heart breaking

Kim Kardashian on Friday used her social media accounts to speak up against the Supreme Court ruling against abortion.

Her posts included one from a fertility doctor who said that, "The definition of life will be defined at the state level and will change the scope of my field in many places.

Reacting to the doctor's tweet, the reality TV star wrote, "This is really scary and heart breaking."

The US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.

The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion, saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.

Dissenting were the three liberals on the court.

The ruling will likely set into motion a cavalcade of new laws in roughly half of the 50 US states that will severely restrict or outright ban and criminalize abortions, forcing women to travel long distances to states that still permit the procedure.