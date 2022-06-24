No more in contact with Imran Khan: Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja addresses the media in Lahore, summarising the key outcomes from the BoG meeting.-Courtesy PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday sought to build a relationship with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying he has had no contact with Imran Khan since his ouster from the PM Office.

In a press conference today, after the 69th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja disclosed that the ex-premier has cut off ties with him after he was removed from the office.

"Imran bhai cut off contact with me. I haven't talked to him for a long time now," Raja said, in response to a question.

Ramiz Raja, a friend of the former PM, under whose captaincy he played during the 1992 World Cup, was brought in as PCB chairman after Ehsan Mani’s tenure was ended last year.

After Imran Khan's ouster in April, there are reports that the new government is mulling to bring new leadership to the PCB. Former chairman Khalid Mehmood also had a meeting with PM Shahbaz Sharif a couple of days ago.



However, Raja, in an attempt to continue in office, showed respect to the current PCB's patron-in-chief and emphasised building relations with him.

"We can't live around speculations. I believe there is a need for continuity apart from political differences," he said.

"See, our prime minister is our patron-in-chief, we have requested his time and if he meets us, we will tell him about our work. I think there is no need for ego here as, in the end, we all want upliftment of cricket," the ex-cricketer said.

"If there is anything in the constitution about the removal of PCB chairman every time, go ahead with it. Otherwise, fulfilling individual desires won't work in favour of the game," he said.



"The ball is in his court," Raja said, referring to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

