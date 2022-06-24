Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Megxit' seen differently by 'younger royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Megxit has caused different reactions within the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to Vanity Fair in a recent interview, revealing how different royal generations looks at Meghan Markle leaving UK.

"The challenge is there is a generational divide and we saw that, particularly after Megxit.

"The older generation saw Meghan and Harry leaving as a betrayal but the younger generation had no problem with it.

"In some ways, it's the younger generation that needs to be convinced there can be a place for a hereditary monarchy in a modern society."

Host Erin Vanderhoof then asked: "What will Charles do?

"His vision for a slimmed-down Royal Family is well known but what does that mean for his nieces and nephews who are already in the public eye?

"Is he willing to scale back the family's participation in public events for the sake of keeping a firewall between the monarchy?

"When I talked to Sally Bedell Smith she said that Charles had wanted to marginalise his siblings a bit more than he already has but he still needs Edward and Anne to carry the load.

"We know that he's not going to have the long reign that his mother has had so he has to be thinking about things already."

Ms Nicholl added: "Because he's already in his 70s, Charles will be a transitional King.

"He may never celebrate a jubilee. Nonetheless, he will want to make a difference and have an impact.

"I think we will see him harness his powers," note the experts.