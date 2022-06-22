Kim Kardashian is hooked on watching Adam Sandler's new film

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she watched Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" thrice.

The Top Gun sequel has broken box office records and one can understand Kim's obsession with Tom's movie.

The model on Tuesday revealed that she is now hooked on watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Hustle".

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star, posted a picture of her screen and wrote, "Watching this again.This movie Hustle is soo good."

She also tagged Sandler and Netflix in her Instagram story.

Hustle is a sports comedy-drama film which is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

The film stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.



