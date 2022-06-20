Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh sets internet on fire with latest dance video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves to Vegas by Doja Cat from the soundtrack of the upcoming biopic, Elvis.

In the video, Shiloh can be seen in an oversized Beatles t-shirt, black pants, and Vans.

The short video clip features Shiloh taking centre stage and flaunting her sizzling moves.

Shiloh uploaded the video on her YouTube channel. The teenager has been associated with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles for some time now.

Moments after the video was shared, fans took to the comments section and praised her moves.



"Okay!! Her confidence is growing & I just love the fact that even tho her parents are such mega stars she seems so grounded & humble," wrote another social media user.

Another comment read, "Ya Shiloh!!! She killed it. Rooting for her in the dance world, she definitely has potential."