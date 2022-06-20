VIDEO: Disabled cricketer appeals to Babar, Afridi for training facilities

KARACHI: Munib-ul-Bari, a young and enthusiastic disabled cricketer, urged Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Shahnawaz Dahani and legendary Shahid Afridi to help him improve his cricket skill.



Bari, 17, appealed to the top players to help him polish his cricket talent. His story went viral on social media when Babar and Dahani shared it on their accounts a couple of months ago.

After getting the attention of the star crickets, Bari was dreaming of getting a chance to meet them.

But, nobody came to meet him so far. Now, the aspiring disabled cricketer wants Babar, Shahnawaz and Afridi to not only meet him but help the latter get into a professional cricket academy.