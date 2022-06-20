Prince Charles tries to bring Prince William and Harry back together with his latest smart move

Prince Charles apparently used Father's Day event to bring Prince Harry and William back together as he shared a sweet throwback photo of himself with his two sons on Sunday.



The future king, in his Father's Day post, tried to remind the two brothers their family's happy moment and seemingly took them on a trip down memory lane by sharing a sweet photo of Harry and William's amazing childhood.

In the picture William and Harry, who are reportedly having issues with each other these days and their relationship is at 'rock bottom', are seen smiling while relaxing in a garden alongside their father during a childhood visit to Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

The 73-year-old prince and and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Carnival shared three photos to the Clarence House Instagram page, captioning them 'Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!'

Prince Charles also shared a photo of his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.