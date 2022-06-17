Britney Spears sparks speculations as she deletes her Instagram again

Queen of pop Britney Spears has left her fans concerned after disappearing from Instagram just a week after her fairytale wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari.
The Toxic crooner, 40, has shut her social media page with a message now reads: ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available.
While it’s not the first time the Gimme More singer has deleted her Instagram, but it came after she criticized her family for allegedly mistreating her during her now-terminated conservatorship.
She also claimed that she 'never asked' her elder brother Bryan Spears, 45, to attend her recent wedding.
As per Daily Mail, the Criminal singer on Wednesday, claimed that she 'never asked' Bryan to attend her wedding, despite the fact that Bryan’s fiancée earlier cited a schedule difficulty as the reason for his absence.
Back on March 16, Spears deactivated her IG account without warning fans before returning two days later, on March 18.
