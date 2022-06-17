Kim Kardashian stuns in catsuit as Kendall Jenner rocks similar outfit for Vogue

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are seemingly having a fashion faceoff of their own as the Skims founder recently dropped jaws in a catsuit soon after her supermodel sister rocked a similar outfit for a Vogue cover.

The 41-year-old reality star flaunted her famous curves in an all-black look on Wednesday when she stepped out in Los Angeles, donning a body-hugging leather outfit.

The diva was papped getting out of her $600,000 Lamborghini Urus after spending a romantic day with her beau Pete Davidson in Tahiti.

Kardashian completed her look with a set of pointed boots and chunky black sunglasses.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Jenner recently reclaimed her spot on the magazine cover after Kardashian bumped her off the March issue of the well-known fashion magazine.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous in a skin-tight black catsuit as she wore layers of gold jewellery over it.

Jenner’s look matched perfectly with the main theme of the issue as it read, “The heat is on” on the front page.



