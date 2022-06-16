Matthew Perry was rumored to be in love with his 'Friends' co-actor Courteney Cox

File footage

Fans’ favorite Courteney Cox, who rose to popularity for playing the role of Monica Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, marked her 58th birthday on Wednesday (June 15).

Celebrating the special occasion, Courtney’s fans reminisced the actress’ most memorable moments on the popular show including the adorable moment when Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing got married to Monica Geller played by Cox.

The actors’ on-screen chemistry made fans feel as though they were a real-life couple. However, not many of them know that Matthew was once said to be in love with Courteney.

In an old interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Matthew said, “Matthew’s always been in love with her. Any girl he’s tried to date looked similar to Courteney."

The insider further revealed that Matthew “has never fully been able to get over her”.

While the two couldn’t have a real-life relationship, Matthew and Courteney did an amazing job on the show. From being friends, they later started dating each other and by the season 9th of the show, the two got married. By the end of the show, the two also welcome two kids via surrogacy.

In her real-life, Courteney was married to her Scream co-star David Arquette from 1999-2013. After her divorce, she began dating her current boyfriend Johnny McDavid.

Matthew dated Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts in the 90s before being in a relationship with Lizzy Caplan for six years.