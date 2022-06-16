Riverdale star Ryan Grantham plans to kill Canadian Prime Minister? Deets inside

Riverdale former star Ryan Grantham is in hot waters again after the prosecutors of the Canadian Prime Minister argued that the actor had planned to kill Justin Trudeau in a recent court hearing.



According to Metro, Grantham pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother Barbara Waite in a British Columbia hearing. It was reported that the 24-year-old shot his mother in the back of her head while she was playing the piano in 2020.

Sharing details from the court hearing, the outlet mentioned that Grantham, after killing his mother, left her body in a “pool of blood”, which was later discovered by the actor’s sister.

CBS also reported that the actor was accused of plotting to murder Trudeau after his mom’s death.

The prosecutors revealed during a court hearing that Grantham packed his car with ammunition and set off to the Canadian Prime Minister’s residence in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Grantham’s lawyer, Chris Johnson, said that mental illness played a vital factor in Grantham's choices.

“At the time of the offence, this killing was not done out of hatred or animosity. It was done in Mr Grantham’s disordered thinking, to prevent his mother from seeing what he thought he was about to do,” he said.

The report further stated that Grantham was going through “an intense period of clinical depression and was experiencing urges to commit violence and kill himself” days before killing his mother.

It is pertinent to mention that Grantham had apologised for his actions and called his mother “a caring and compassionate person” who he claimed, “did not deserve this”.