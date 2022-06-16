Prince William blasted over ‘petulant, petty’ squabbles with Prince Andrew, Harry

‘Petulant’ Prince William has come under fire for his continued squabbles with the Royal Family “almost on a daily basis.”

This has been brought to light by the daughter of Lord Woodrow Wyatt, a close friend of the Queen Mother.

The revelations have been made in an interview with the Daily Mail.



There, she accused Queen Elizabeth’s children and subsequent heirs of not being up to the task and claimed, “The Queen’s heirs can’t hold it together.”

On one hand, “Charles thinks he’s the leader of the Opposition,” whereas “William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.”

Before concluding she added a slam clap back and admitted, “This would not have happened on Prince Philip’s watch.”