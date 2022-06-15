Princess Beatrice reveals new 'non-royal' title at Royal Ascot

file footage





Princess Beatrice may be a royal princess but she’s also a wife to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and wants everyone to know!

33-year-old Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, stepped out at the Royal Ascot races this week with a nametag that officially styled her as ‘Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’.

Beatrice and her Italian husband, Edoardo, tied the knot in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the couple rarely got a chance to step out at royal engagements since.

The Ascot races appearance delighted royal fans, with many taking note of Beatrice’s decision to style herself as Mrs Edoardo at the key royal event; guests in the royal enclosure at Ascot are reportedly allowed to choose how they’re referred to on their name badges.

Beatrice’s attendance at the Royal Ascot races comes just days after it was reported that her father, the disgraced Prince Andrew, has been lobbying for her and sister Princess Eugenie to be granted ‘working royal’ status.