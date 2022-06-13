Prince Charles’ dreams of monarchy ‘coming crashing down’

File Footage

Royal experts address the possibility of Prince Charles’ Kingship ‘crashing and burning’ before he even has the chance to take the throne.



This claim has been made by royal author Ian Lloyd, in her interview with Express UK.

There, he claimed, “One of the things she is doing, it would appear at the moment, it's laying the groundwork for the future, the next reign.”



The expert also pointed out, “The Queen is supremely popular but when she goes you don't want it all come crashing down.”

Especially a case where “you don't want a vacuum where people don't know what's going to happen and then Charles comes along as an elderly man.”