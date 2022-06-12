Meghan Markle attacked by royal supporters: ‘Lack of intelligence!’

Meghan Markle blasted over having an alleged ‘lack of intelligence’ in regards to matters of the Firm.
This claim has been made by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.
He was quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry are constantly doing damage to the Royal Family.”
“It seems intentional, if it’s not intentional, it’s then a reflection on their recklessness and perhaps lack of intelligence in how they deal with these things.”
Before concluding he also added, “I think it must be difficult on a personal level to feel that you want to make some sort of peace, yet you’re worried about how you can do it, whether every overturn you make will be reported, twisted or leaked.”
