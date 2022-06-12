Prince Harry, Meghan Markle only met the Queen for 15 minutes at Jubilee: Insider

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK last week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and while it was reported that they got ample time to spend with the monarch, an insider has revealed that they spent only about 15 minutes with the Queen.

The Jubilee visit marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and relocating to the US.

It also marked the first time that the Queen would get to meet her namesake great-grandchild Lilibet, but reports suggest that the meeting was kept formal by Buckingham Palace aides.

According to a source quoted by The Sun: “It was a quick in and out job. It was all quite formal.”

However, Buckingham Palace has reportedly declined to confirm or deny the recent claims.

During their four-day trip to the UK over the Jubilee weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan were only seen at one official royal engagement, the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3.

Both Harry and Meghan, along with their kids, made an early exit on Sunday morning, before the Jubilee pageant marked the end of the Jubilee festivities.



