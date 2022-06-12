Kendall Jenner says having a baby feels 'little more real' with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is seemingly turning the motherhood page in her life.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel was spotted baby shopping for younger sister Kylie Jenner. Kendall was also accompanied by Khloe Kardashian.

"Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days," Kendall told Khloe. "Just like the day is coming for me, you know?"

Khloe then reminded Kendall of their former conversations around 'standards.'

"I do have standards and I will hold myself to them 100 percent."

And when Kendall said "being 26" made having a baby feel "a little more real for me," Khloe assured that 26 isn't "old" to have a baby.

Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker. She is the only sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan without a baby.