Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumours after posing for photos in skin-tight dress

Kourtney Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared her photos in a skin- tight black dress.
Kourtney dropped a series of photos of her and 46-year-old Travis Barkers’ time in Milan, Italy on Instagram.
After seeing her photos, a lot of fans have started speculating in the comments section that 43-year-old Kourtney is pregnant.
In one, she posed by an opened window wearing a curve-hugging black dress, with a leather jacket draped by her side.
In another, she and Travis walked arm in arm along a picturesque sidewalk in the city.
Another slide showed a camera crew surrounding the lovebirds, presumably filming for a new series of The Kardashians.
As they looked closely at the photos, some eagle-eyed fans believed they could spot a baby bump underneath Kourtney’s skintight dress, and took to the comments section to ask for an update.
“Pregnant?” asked one.
“A baby?” wrote another.
A third proposed: “She’s PREGNANT.”
The photos come three weeks after the KUWTK-alum and the Blink-182 drummer got married for the third time in Portofino, Italy.
