Why Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip kept their engagement secret for one year?

British Queen Elizabeth II marked the Platinum Jubilee without her husband Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April last year.



The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth first fell in love with Prince Philip in 1939 when she met him aged just 13, according to her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth’s engagement was announced in 1947 after a royal tour around South Africa.

The royal engagement was made public as Prince Philip presented Elizabeth a diamond ring he had designed himself.

However, it is reported that Prince Philip actually proposed his sweetheart Elizabeth at Balmoral in 1946.

The Princess father King George VI had urged his daughter and Prince Philip not to make the news public until Elizabeth was 21 years old.