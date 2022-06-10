Prince Harry was ‘snubbed hard’ by these three royals at Prince Philip’s funeral

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly got an extreme cold shoulder from three royal family members other than Prince William and Kate Middleton when he returned to UK last year for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral in April 2021.



As per footage from the event that marked Prince Harry’s first trip to the UK since his explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie appeared to snub him.

A royal insider at the time told The Daily Mail that Prince Harry was shown ‘a great deal of frostiness’ from the Firm at the funeral.

The source also said: “They are very upset. They are putting on a united front for the Queen. They all think he has behaved appallingly.”

More than a year later, Prince Harry returned to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee festivities and once again, was met with ‘frostiness’.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said: “A deep rift with the royal family remains although a lot obviously went on behind the scenes to allow for their visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”