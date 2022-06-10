Lilibet first birthday cake photo officially revealed?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet with royal family members on June 4, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in UK.



They reportedly designed the birthday cake of Lilibet from their wedding baker.

Chef and baker Claire Ptak had also baked the royal couple’s wedding cake back in May 2018.

Now, the royal chef has teased a look at the birthday cake apparently from Lilibet birthday.

Claire Ptak took to Instagram and shared a photo of a pink-frosted dessert with a white heart emoji in the caption.

Ptak also posted another photo of the cake with similar design and set tongues wagging.

She wrote in the caption, ‘Frilly’.



Fans were quick to ask whether the cake was for Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Lilibet.

Ptak has yet to confirm with her respond.