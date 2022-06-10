Johnny Depp seemingly brands daughter Lily-Rose Depp ‘cunning’

Johnny Depp has reportedly targeted his very own daughter over her continued silence on his case.
This accusation has made headlines amid an ongoing barrage of hate against the model, who recently shared pictures commemorating her 23rd birthday festivities, but nothing on her father having won the defamation case.
But it appears, that Mr Depp might perhaps be irked himself, for he recently released a collection of NFTs titled Never Fear Truth.
The January collection seemingly attacks his own daughter and is described as the “first public exposure of Johnny’s art”, one that also features the actor’s “friends and heroes”.
The animated images of his daughter include various quotes like “silence, exile and cunning” as well as the phrase “words become feeble.”
