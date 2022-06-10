 
Friday June 10, 2022
By Web Desk
June 10, 2022
Johnny Depp releases song on female actor to repair tarnashed image

Johnny Depp is trying to repair his tarnashed image after winning  a defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Women rights activists have  been  raising their voice  against the actor who was accused of domestics abused and  called 'wife  beater'.

In an effort to prove that he is not a misogynist , the actor  has  released a song to pay tribute to one of best actresses of all times.

Deplp teamed up with Jeff back for a new song which is about late actress Hedy Lamarr.

The video for song titled "This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" was also released on YouTube on Thursday where thousands of people watched it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Depp shared a link to his new song which released days after he won defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Check out the song:

