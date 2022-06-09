Princess Eugenie gives rare glimpse into son August’s nursery in the UK

Princess Eugenie recently shared a rare glimpse inside her one-year-old son, August’s, nursery at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, days after it was reported that the family will be moving away from the UK.
32-year-old Eugenie, the granddaughter of the Queen through son Prince Andrew, took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of the little royal’s nursery, just days after she introduced him to the world at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Marking World Ocean’s Day with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Eugenie shared a photo of herself and August with an illustration book filled with aquatic life.
In the background, Princess Eugenie’s followers could see what seemed to be August’s nursery in the UK, with classic taupe carpet and white-washed walls.
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are reportedly still in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, will soon be moving to Portugal where Jack is said to have secured a million-dollar job opportunity.
