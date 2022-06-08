Royal aides left ‘terrified’ by Queen Elizabeth’s absences amid Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to continually bow out from the majority of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations has ‘terrified’ royal aides.

This news has been shared by royal author and biographer Omid Scobie.

According to Express UK, he was quoted saying, “At the height of health concerns about the Queen a few months ago, I remember palace aides fearing she may not be able to attend any of the Jubilee events.”

“At 96 years old, her full-time role as sovereign has presented new challenges, with other royals now picking up some of her more physically demanding duties while she continues work from Windsor Castle.”

“But there could be no stand-in at the Platinum Jubilee," they added before concluding.