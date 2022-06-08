Bruce Willis’ wife speaks on why self-care is important for mental health

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma speaks on why self-care is important for mental health: Pic

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis recently underlined the importance of self-care for sound mental health on her social media handle.



Earlier, in March, Bruce's family released a statement on social media that the actor would “stepping away from his acting career” after being diagnosed with aphasia

Following his diagnosis, Emma revealed in last month’s interview with The Bump that it had been a constant “struggle for her to take time out for herself.

She also confessed that prioritising others’ needs and overlooking hers had taken a toll on her “mental and overall health”.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, Emma re-shared a photo by the Women Alzheimer’s Association which cited a statement made by the 43-year-old.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” she said.

Adding to this, the Die Hard actor’s wife further mentioned that if you do not prioritise your needs and “put everyone’s needs above your own”, eventually, “no one wins”.

However, Emma mentioned that she has been working on herself.

“I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore," she concluded.