Wednesday June 08, 2022
Amber Heard’s team blasts Johnny Depp’s ‘unseemly, unprofessional’ lawyers

By Web Desk
June 08, 2022
Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew have been hit with accusations of “unprofessional behaviour” after revealing intentions of doing interviews and TV appearances.

This accusation comes shortly after Amber Heard’s own lawyer Elaine  Bredehoft sat for her own interview with the Today Show and accused the jury of being biased against her client.

The accusation has been issued by a spokesperson for the Aquaman star and they told Fox, “It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”

Shortly after the Johnny Depp trial concluded, one of Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez was offered a partnership status in her Firm.