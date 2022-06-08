Nick Cannon says he will break his 'own record' with 3 more kids in 2022

Nick Cannon is excited to be a father again!
Speaking on the episode of Lip Service Tuesday, the radio host spilt that he might have more than three children.
When asked if he is having three babies this year, just like in 2021, Cannon joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."
When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."
Speaking further of breaking his personal record, the 41-year-old added: "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."
In January, he announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.
This month, De La Rosa also revealed that she is pregnant.
"I'm so excited about all my kids," Cannon told PEOPLE in May. "Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."
"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he added.
