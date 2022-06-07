Prince Harry, Meghan urged to name ‘royal racist’ after releasing Lilibet’s photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked to ‘name and shame’ the royal family member who they earlier accused of being racist towards their son Archie, reported Express UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey last year for an explosive tell-all in which they claimed that a member of the royal family had expressed concern about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Now, more than a year later, Harry and Meghan marked their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday by sharing an exclusive photo of her online.

Commenting on this, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu took to Twitter to say: “Remember the Royal Family racist member(s) who raised 'concerns' about Meghan and Harry's kids' skin colour before Archie and Lilibet were born?”

She went on to say: “I bet the racist(s) still having ugly racist 'concerns' over Lord knows what and feels zero shame after their birth.”

The tweets have since been deleted from Dr Shola’s Twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention that the royal family had earlier reacted to Meghan and Harry’s claims, with the Queen saying that ‘some recollections may vary’ and Prince William angrily denying allegations of racism against his family.