R Madhavan shares loving tribute for wife Sarita on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor R Madhavan showered love on his wife Sarita Birje as they celebrate 23 years of marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots star dropped a throwback picture of the couple with a lovely note for his wife with several heart and kiss emojis.
"How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started,” he captioned the photo. “Happy anniversary wifey."
The actor’s wife also shared a now and then picture of the duo with a sweet caption as she wrote, “23 yrs of togetherness.”
“Today, I realized how quickly time flies,” she added. “I love you so much.”
Concluding her post, Sarita penned, “Happy wedding anniversary, my love.”
R Madhavan dated his ladylove for 8 years before the finally tied the knot in 1999. The actor was Sarita’s teacher at a personality development class in Kolhapur, as per Hindustan Times.
The couple started dated afterwards and are now parents to their 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan.
Top Gun’s maker Paramount is sued over copyright issues
Blac Chyna filed lawsuit against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after he allegedly posted explicit pictures of her online
Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, '150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2'
Verrett also confirmed the engagement on social media.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, Prince Louis, made headlines during the Queen’s Jubilee
Madonna dropped raunchy photos and videos on social media as she smokes crayons