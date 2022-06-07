Rob Kardashian claims ex Blac Chyna is trying to back out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’

Rob Kardashian is alleging his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, who agreed to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, but is now backing out of the deal.

On Monday, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 35, claimed in documents filed in court that Chyna, 34, had agreed to drop the suit in exchange for his help getting her dropped as a defendant in another lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, Chyna’s former boyfriend.

In court documents filed Monday, Kardashian’s attorneys asked the judge to enforce the settlement agreement that was allegedly proposed by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, on May 23.

As TMZ reported, Jones sued Kardashian and Chyna for defamation and cyberbullying in October 2017, claiming the former couple falsely outed him as gay, which put his security at risk.

Kardashian — who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-fiancée — testified in April during Chyna’s $140 million dollar defamation case against Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner.